‘Inconsistent start’ – Bradford City vs Walsall prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bradford City vs Walsall prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Bradford City won 4-1 away at Newport County last weekend in their last league outing. They then lost 2-0 at home to Championship side Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

The Bantams made the League Two play-offs last term and have their sights set on promotion again under Mark Hughes. The Yorkshire outfit are currently sat in 11th place.

As for Walsall, they find themselves in 16th. The Saddlers have won three of their first nine outings and lost 3-1 at home to AFC Wimbledon last Saturday.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Despite their cup loss to Middlesbrough, Bradford will be in good spirits at the moment. They have key striker Andy Cook back fit and he scored a hat-trick against Newport.

“The Bantams will be looking to string some results together now in the league as they aim to get into the top seven over the coming weeks. They will see Walsall as a team they should beat at home.

“It has been a pretty inconsistent start for the Saddlers to this campaign and they aren’t expected to pull up any trees this season. They are poised to have a difficult afternoon at Valley Parade and will need to keep Cook quiet if they are to get anything.”

Bradford City vs Walsall prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“It’s time for Bradford to start putting a run together. They’re unbeaten in five in League Two but with three of those being draws, they’ve not really been able to make serious inroads in their bid to rise up the table.

“Walsall have won only once on the road in the league and I can’t help but feel their wait for some more joy away from home will go on.

“The Bantams should have enough to take all three points here. I’ll say 2-1 to the hosts.”

Bradford City vs Walsall prediction: 2-1