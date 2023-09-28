‘In store for another defeat’ – Bristol City vs Stoke City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bristol City vs Stoke City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Bristol City host a struggling Stoke City side in the Championship this weekend, with the Potters currently down in 20th place of the Championship table.

Alex Neil’s side have just seven points to their name this season, losing 3-1 at home to Hull City in their last outing to go five league fixtures without a win.

Nigel Pearson’s Robins meanwhile are doing well. They’re in 9th place of the Championship table despite losing 1-0 away at Leicester City last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Bristol City and Stoke City are at polarising ends of the table right now. Bristol City are reaping the rewards of a positive summer whilst Stoke are the opposite.

“It looks like their summer rebuild was too much, too soon, and they’re really struggling for results and confidence under Neil right now.

“A trip to Ashton Gate doesn’t make things easier at all, and I think the Potters are in store for another defeat this weekend. A loss would really pile the pressure on Neil.”

Bristol City vs Stoke City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“We’ve seen glimpses of what Stoke are capable of under Neil but quite frankly, displays of their true ability have been too few and far between. There’s the talent in the squad to turn this around but after a busy summer, time will tell whether or not Neil is the manager to get them firing.

“Away to Bristol City makes for a tough game but the Robins haven’t got the league’s most eye-catching record at home. They’ve won once, drawn twice and lost once, so Stoke might have their eye on taking something from this.

“Spirits are low amongst the Potters faithful and with five losses in four, it’s not hard to see why. They might take a point from this one though.”

Bristol City vs Stoke City prediction: 1-1