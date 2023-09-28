‘He was brilliant’ – Steven Schumacher on his conversation with former Celtic boss Postecoglou that led to Plymouth formation change

Plymouth Argyle have been a welcome addition to the Championship after their title-winning campaign in League One last time round.

Plymouth Argyle sit in 12th place of the Championship table after the opening eight games of the season, after a 6-2 win at home vs Norwich City last time out.

It was a brilliant outing for the Green Army who showcased their attacking prowess, and their ability to change systems under boss Steven Schumacher.

The Englishman has earned a lot of praise for not only guiding Plymouth out of League One, but doing so in style, with his side playing a very attractive and exciting brand of football.

This season, Plymouth have been playing 4-3-3, after earning promotion largely in a fluid 5-2-2-1 formation, which they reverted to for their last outing against Norwich.

And in the most recent episode of the EFL Podcast, Schumacher has revealed that current Spurs boss and former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was the man behind Plymouth’s change to 4-3-3.

Schumacher said of the Australian:

“He was brilliant. I got the opportunity at the back-end of last season to go and watch Celtic against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final and I was really impressed with how Celtic played.”

Schumacher spoke of how well Celtic controlled the game and how they never looked threatened, despite playing in a cup final.

The Plymouth boss added:

“When I went and spoke to Ange and he explained it all, and explained the pluses and the negatives to the system, I just felt; ‘let’s have a go at it’.”

He continued:

“Eight games I think we’ve done really well in seven of them, and then in the ninth game obviously against Norwich we went back to a system we’re comfortable in. So I’m glad that the players have got a good understanding of it. I feel as though I’ve got a better grasp now to coach 4-3-3, but also, now we’ve got two systems that we can play and that keeps the opposition guessing.”

Postecoglou’s Plymouth influence

Both Plymouth and Postecoglou’s Spurs are playing some nice football this season, and it seems like Plymouth fans have the Spurs boss to thank for a lot.

He’s guided Schumacher and helped him to better his side, with Plymouth very much holding their own in the Championship despite many writing them off ahead of this season.

The Green Army are back in action away at Championship hopefuls Hull City this weekend, in what will be another really tough test for Schumacher and his players.