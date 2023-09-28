Exclusive: Hull City ace Aaron Connolly on summer move, love for the supporters and promotion aim

Hull City striker Aaron Connolly has started the new season in fine form following his permanent move from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hull City made the swoop to land the Republic of Ireland international on a one-year deal over the summer. He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan with the Tigers.

Connolly, 23, has scored five goals in seven games so far this term. His form has helped Liam Rosenior’s side rise up to 4th in the Championship table.

Now, speaking exclusively to Sky Bet on behalf of The72, he has opened up about his transfer to the MKM Stadium and when asked what it means to be playing for Hull permanently, he said: “Everything. It was a joint thing between the gaffer, the players and staff that are here, and to be honest, mainly the fans – the love that they showed to me in the short period I had on loan.

“The minute the offer came in to come back on a permanent basis, I couldn’t say yes quick enough. I love it here, enjoying myself and I’m happy in an environment where hopefully I can score numerous amounts of goals and help the club achieve what they want this season.”

Rosenior’s side aren’t getting carried away despite their impressive first couple of months of the new campaign. They haven’t lost in the league since the opening day and are unbeaten in their last seven outings.

The club’s owner Acun Ilicali has previously outlined his aim to get the Yorkshire club back into the Premier League. Connolly says the team share this ambition: “Yes of course [promotion is the goal], but I’m sure that there are twenty-three other teams in the league that have also had them type of meetings at the start of the season where they’ve said that we want to get out of this league.

“We all know that anybody can get out of this league, whether it’s getting out of this league and getting promoted to the Premier League or getting out of this league and being relegated into League One – it’s the craziest league that I’ve ever watched or been a part of.

“We’ve definitely got full belief in the training ground and in our changing room that we can get that promotion into the Premier League and be hopping around that top six throughout the season.”

Connolly has five goals under his belt so far and is enjoying himself in Rosenior’s side. He is keeping his goal target under wraps though: “Yes, there is a goal [on how many goals I want to score this season] but I’m not going to be saying exactly what that is – I’ve got it in my head and my friends and family know the aim. I’m not going to stitch myself up by saying it.

“The main thing is, hopefully my goals can keep helping the team win games and get results, putting us right up towards the top of the table.”

Hull talisman

Hull’s decision to land Connolly in the last transfer window was a gamble considering he picked up an injury during his loan spell. However, he has been one of their key players so far and will be eager to continue his impressive performances.

Prior to his move, he spent seven years on the books at Brighton and found the net on eight occasions in 52 outings for the Seagulls. He also had temporary spells away from the AMEX Stadium at Luton Town, Venezia and Middlesbrough to gain experience.

There is no doubting his quality and he has a manager in Rosenior who he trusts and who will give him regular game time. He also has a set of fans behind him who will back him.

The Tigers are back in action on Saturday with a home clash against Plymouth Argyle. They then take on Ipswich Town away next Tuesday as Connolly eyes more goals.