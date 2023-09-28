‘Definitely see an improvement’ – Norwich City vs Birmingham City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Norwich City host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend, with both teams looking for a return to winning ways following a few bad results.

The Canaries have lost their last two in the Championship now, losing 6-2 away at Plymouth Argyle in their last outing to find themselves in 8th place of the table.

Blues meanwhile are in 10th. John Eustace’s side started well but have since dropped out of the top six, following a run of four games without a win in the Championship.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Norwich City will be wanting a response following that Plymouth result and with a good manager in the dugout and good players in the side, I think they’ll definitely see an improvement.

“But Birmingham City will be looking for a response of their own. They’ve lost their early momentum and would’ve been disappointed to draw at home to QPR last time out.

“I think this will be an interesting game between two decent sides. But I’ll have to sit on the fence here and say draw.”

Norwich City vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-2

James Ray

“After both made strong starts to the season, Norwich and Birmingham City have found some struggles in recent fixtures. A return to form wouldn’t go amiss for either, but I think it’s the hosts that will make that return to winning ways.

“For the most part, the Canaries have been strong at home. It’s away from home where their struggles have come and with the Blues losing their lost two on the road, I’m leaning towards a home win.

“It could be a close one, but I’ll go for a 2-1 Norwich victory.”

Norwich City vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-1