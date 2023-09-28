‘Definitely have a chance’ – Hull City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Hull City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Hull City come into this weekend’s game looking to continue their impressive run of form in the Championship. They climbed to 4th with a 3-1 win away to Stoke City at the weekend, stretching their unbeaten run to seven in the process.

Liam Rosenior’s side have lost just once in the league and will be hopeful of maintaining this impressive form at home this weekend.

As for Plymouth Argyle, they made a fantastic return to winning ways last weekend, beating Norwich City emphatically. Steven Schumacher’s side won 6-2 at Home Park, pushing them up to 12th after losing four of their last five before the victory.

The Pilgrims have struggled away from home though, collecting just one point from their four games away from Home Park.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Hull have drawn their last three home games, they do have some solid momentum behind them. And, given Plymouth’s struggles away from home, I think their strong run in the Championship will continue here.

“The Pilgrims have shown they’ve got what it takes to compete at this level, it’s just about making sure that translates on the road. They can rely on their home form to keep them going but tough times are inevitable, so they can’t lean on it completely.

“I do think the visitors will come up short here. Hull are looking good at the moment and I think they’ll get another home win under their belt.”

Hull City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Who is this? Alex Neil Neil Warnock Nigel Pearson Russell Martin

Luke Phelps

“This looks like a very interesting match up between two very good sides, with good young managers in place, and it should be a very close game.

“Hull remain unbeaten since the opening day but they have a tendency to draw games, especially at home, and so I think Plymouth definitely have a chance here.

“Plymouth will do well to follow up their big win over Norwich City; I’ll say draw.”

Hull City vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-2