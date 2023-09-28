‘Could start to drop off’ – Derby County vs Cambridge United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Derby County vs Cambridge United prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Derby County come into this weekend’s game off the back of a 2-0 away win over Carlisle United. Striker James Collins scored both goals the victory, taking his tally for the season to four goals.

The win lifted Paul Warne’s side to 9th but they’ll be determined to keep on pushing up the table, and finding some form at home would go a long way towards their efforts to do so. The Rams have won only one league game at Pride Park this season.

As for Cambridge United, their decent start to the season has them sat in 10th place. Mark Bonner’s men have only won one of their last four in League One though, so he’ll be keen to get a good result away from home.

The U’s have 13 points to their name but only three of those have come on the road.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It feels like the promotion places are really up for grabs in League One this season and many had Derby down as one of the teams who could grasp the chance to start well and mount a promotion push. It hasn’t transpired like that just yet, but there’s plenty of time left for the Rams to find their flow and move up the division.

“The home form hasn’t been great this season but a victory here could really lift the mood, and I’ll back them to get that.

“Cambridge have shown they can be a tough side but honestly, I don’t think they’ll stay around mid-table and could start to drop off. They might fall to another away loss here.”

Derby County vs Cambridge United prediction: 2-1

Luke Phelps

“Derby County have picked up two good wins in their last two outings, so there seems to be a bit of confidence and form building for Warne’s side.

“Cambridge though sit just behind Derby in the League One table and so this seems like a pretty evenly-matched affair, and it should be an interesting watch.

“Cambridge have faced some difficult teams in recent weeks and they’re still holding their own, and I think they might have enough to claim a hard-earned point on the road this weekend.”

Derby County vs Cambridge United prediction: 1-1