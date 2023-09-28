‘Could be title contenders’ – Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Wigan Athletic come into this weekend’s game with Portsmouth looking to continue their push up the League One table. The Latics occupy 21st place as it stands but without point deductions, Shaun Maloney’s side would be sat in 11th.

They’ll be keen to find some form again though after losing three of their last four league outings. Wigan were beaten 4-1 by Bristol Rovers last time out but they’ll be up against it in their bid to get back on track.

Portsmouth are coming to the DW Stadium and John Mousinho’s side are hitting their stride. Pompey are 1st coming into this weekend’s games and remain the only side in the division yet to lose, registering five wins and four draws in nine games.

They’re on a club record unbeaten run in the league and haven’t lost in League One since March.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While I’m confident Wigan will find form and push their way up the league, I can’t help but feel they’ll be defeated again here. Portsmouth have all the momentum behind them and they’ll be keen to extend their run once again.

“The hosts have the talent in their ranks to give Pompey some problems but as showed last week against Bristol Rovers, Maloney’s side can be exposed at the back. Portsmouth have the talent and confidence to make the most of that.

“Things are looking good for Pompey and while these are very early days, they really could be title contenders in a division that feels up for grabs this year. I’ll back them to get another good victory here.”

Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth prediction: 1-2

Harry Mail

“Wigan aren’t a bad side and this could be a tricky test for high-flying Portsmouth this weekend. The Latics are aiming to rise up the league table and will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Bristol Rovers.

“Shaun Maloney’s side won their last home outing 2-1 against Cambridge United. However, they will be under no illusion as to how tough of a clash facing Pompey will be.

“John Mousinho’s men are unbeaten in their first nine outings this term and are finding different ways to grind out results, which is a key sign of a top team. Although they won’t have it all their own way at the DW Stadium, they have momentum with them and may just sneak it.”

Wigan Athletic vs Portsmouth prediction: 0-1