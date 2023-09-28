‘Come out on top’ – Cardiff City vs Rotherham United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Cardiff City vs Rotherham United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Cardiff City welcome strugglers Rotherham United this weekend, with the Bluebirds looking to build on their positive start to the season under new boss Erol Bulut.

The Bluebirds currently sit in 7th place of the Championship table having won their last three in the league, but Bulut saw his side lose 5-2 at Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Matt Taylor’s Rotherham United are down in 23rd place of the table as things stand. They’ve won just one league game all season but held high-flying Preston North End to a draw in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“I’m pleasantly surprised by how well Cardiff are doing this season. Bulut seems like a very decent appointment for the club and Cardiff will view this game as a really good chance to go on a four-game winning streak.

“Rotherham though will take a lot of confidence from their draw vs Preston. They’re often the underdogs in the Championship but they can often prevail under that tag, so it won’t be easy for Cardiff.

“But I think, at home, the Bluebirds come out on top here.”

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Cardiff should be confident of getting another win here. Their home form has been great and with Rotherham without a point on the road, the Bluebirds will be targeting a fourth consecutive Championship win.

“Rotherham can be a tough opponent but more often than not, that isn’t the case away from home. They could cause some problems for a Cardiff backline that isn’t without faults, but I don’t think they’ll have enough to take anything from this.

“I’ll go for a 3-1 Cardiff win.”

Cardiff City vs Rotherham United prediction: 3-1