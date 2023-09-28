Brentford identify Leicester City man as possible Ivan Toney replacement

Daka, 24, was one of a number of Leicester City names who was linked with a move away during the summer transfer window, but he eventually stayed with the Foxes.

Since, new boss Enzo Maresca has exiled Daka from his Championship plans, limiting him to just the one appearance in the Carabao Cup; last night in the 3-1 defeat vs Liverpool.

But FootballTransfers are now reporting that the Zambian is a potential target for Brentford, with star striker Toney a target for a number of Premier League clubs.

The same report adds that Bournemouth remain interested in Daka, labelling him as a ‘want-away’ player at the King Power.

Daka joined Leicester City from RB Salzburg ahead of last season, going on to feature 23 times in the Premier League, scoring five goals and assisting three more.

Leicester ready to sell?

Daka’s exclusion this season has been surprising; Leicester City have done well under Maresca but Daka is still a top player and someone who could push the Foxes even further this season.

But his appearance vs Liverpool last night could suggest that Maresca is ready to give him a chance in the Championship and so what the club’s view on his potential sale might be, remains to be seen.

Maresca and Leicester have some good strikers in their ranks, with Tom Cannon still to return from a back injury, so come January, Daka could be one that the club looks to sell.

And for Daka, Brentford would be an exciting move, though they might want to sign a striker who’s played a bit more regularly this season.

This story though is certainly one to keep an eye on.