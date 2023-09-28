Barry Bannan says Sheffield Wednesday ‘need’ players like 22-y/o talent, but urges ‘patience’

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has said the club needs players like Anthony Musaba in tough times but urged patience with the talented winger.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a tough start to life back in the Championship. They’re winless in the league under Xisco Munoz and pressure on the management and ownership from supporters is growing more and more with every passing game.

There were new faces brought to Hillsborough this summer in preparation for second-tier football, one of which was winger Anthony Musaba.

He’s only made two starts in the Championship, making four appearances off the bench while remaining an unused sub twice too. The 22-year-old netted in the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough last week though and there have been sparks of just what he can bring to Sheffield Wednesday.

Now, the Dutch winger has drawn high praise from club captain Bannan, who told Yorkshire Live the Owls ‘need’ players like Musaba who can produce a magic moment from nothing. He said:

“He’s an exciting player and somebody we probably haven’t had recently.

“He’s the type of player who is going to run at people and do tricks. I think maybe at Swansea his final ball was probably the only thing that let him down that day. But I think with players like him you just need to give him time and give him games. There will be times too, where he loses the ball.

“But right at this minute, for this club, we need players like him in the team because he can make something happen out of the blue and get you up the pitch and dribble past players. And I think we’ve lacked that for a while.”

Bannan did later add that these talents like Musaba and fellow summer signing Djeidi Gassama can’t have too much pressure to star right away though. He added:

“You need patience with him and the likes of Djeidi because they’ve come into a new league quite young so they’ll need time. But I think with patience they can be big assets for the club.”

A future star?

Musaba has senior experience to his name and he has caught the eye at a good level before. He managed 11 goals and five assists in 49 games with NEC Nijmegen as a youngster and also enjoyed a fairly fruitful spell in Belgium with Cercle Brugge.

However, the Championship can be a tough league to adapt to and these talents to come in from overseas need time to settle, both on and off the pitch.

Fans are looking for a saviour at the moment; a bright light to follow amid all the concerns at Hillsborough. Exciting, lively players like Musaba can be that spark like Bannan said. However, as he later added, there must be patience in the wait to see them get to their absolute best.