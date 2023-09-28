‘Bang in form’ – Huddersfield Town vs Ipswich Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Huddersfield Town vs Ipswich Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town go into their first home game under new boss Darren Moore this weekend, after the Terriers rescued a late point vs Coventry City to hand Moore a decent start to life in charge.

The Terriers are now unbeaten in four, having taken eight points from those four games to move up into 17th place of the table after the opening eight games of the season.

But they host Ipswich Town in what may arguably be their toughest assignment of the season so far, with Keiran McKenna’s side flying high in 2nd place of the Championship table.

The Tractor Boys have won seven of their opening eight league games this season, and go into this weekend after a comeback win over Wolves in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“What a tough first home game this is for Moore and his Huddersfield Town side. But the Terriers seem to be shoring up, and putting points on the board, with that late goal vs Coventry bound to give them some optimism ahead of this one.

“And Huddersfield will need every bit of optimism they have against an Ipswich Town side who are bang in form right now.

“They made some changes in the week and so they could have a fully fit squad for Saturday’s game, which they’ll see as another winnable one as they charge up the Football League.

“I’ve got to say away win here.”

Huddersfield Town vs Ipswich Town prediction: 1-3

James Ray

“It should be a good atmosphere this weekend as Huddersfield welcome Darren Moore to the John Smith’s Stadium for the first time. That last-gasp winner extended their unbeaten run to four too, so they’re in good shape coming into this one.

“However, with seven wins from eight Championship games and off the back of a win over Premier League opposition, Ipswich Town will be in supreme confidence.

“It’ll be intriguing to see what Huddersfield can do at home under their new boss but you just can’t go against Ipswich at the moment. I’m going for an away win.”

Huddersfield Town vs Ipswich Town prediction: 0-2