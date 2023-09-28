‘Back to winning ways’ – QPR vs Coventry City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Coventry City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

QPR welcome Coventry City to West London this weekend, with both sides looking to improve on their poor starts to the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are down in 19th place of the Championship table but have drawn their last two now, against Swansea City and Birmingham City last time out.

Mark Robins’ Sky Blues meanwhile are in 18th. Last season’s play-off finalists are tied on eight points with QPR but have only lost one of their last seven, winning one and drawing five.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Coventry are in a strange run of form right now. They’re not really losing games but they’re not winning either, and they find themselves down in the standings after last season’s successes.

“QPR got a good result last time out and will be up for the challenge of Coventry, who did the double over QPR in the Championship last time round, without conceding too.

“I think Coventry will see this as a good chance to get back to winning ways and against a QPR side who aren’t great at home, this could be an away win.”

QPR vs Coventry City prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“This game has a draw written all over it for me. That means that it could be there for either side to snatch all three points though. Both could do with a win though, QPR to get a much-needed home victory under their belts and Coventry to end a six-game winless run.

“The Sky Blues have been this season’s draw specialists and while they’re avoiding defeats, they can’t embark on winless runs like this if they’re to make an impact at the upper end of the division this season.

“A home win would really boost the atmosphere in West London but here, I do think the spoils will be shared. I’ll say 1-1.”

QPR vs Coventry City prediction: 1-1