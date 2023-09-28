‘Another late collapse’ – Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Peterborough United come into this weekend’s game against Bristol Rovers in dire need of a confidence boost. Their start to the season hasn’t been consistent and after conceding late on in the Carabao Cup against Mansfield Town, the League Two side knocked out the Posh on penalties.

It prompted a scathing review from manager Darren Ferguson, who will be hoping his side have been kicked into action. They sit in 8th but have won only one of their last six in League One.

As for Bristol Rovers, they’ve won back-to-back games to lift them to 12th after a poor start. The Gas have the talent to push up the table this season but it remains to be seen if they can put a solid run together.

Last time out, Joey Barton’s men beat Wigan Athletic 4-1 at the Memorial Stadium.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“There’s no hiding that both Ferguson and Peterborough United were left fuming after being knocked out of the cup by Mansfield Town. It marked another late collapse from the Posh, something they will need to avoid becoming known for.

“At home, they’ll need the supporters behind them if they want to bounce back though. They are actually unbeaten in three in the league, drawing two and winning one, but there’s no hiding that morale is low after the cup loss.

“Against Bristol Rovers, they might have to settle for a point though. Rovers showed what they’re capable of going forward last week and with the Posh backline looking shaky at times, they might find some joy here.

“I think it’ll end level at 2-2.”

Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 2-2

Luke Phelps

“I’m liking the look of Bristol Rovers this season. Whether or not they can challenge for top six remains to be seen, but they’re definitely on the up, and in good form right now.

“Posh are typically inconsistent. But as ever, they have the capability to score four, five goals at home and so this one is another difficult one to predict.

“Both are fairly evenly-matched and good going forward, so I think this might be a 2-2 game as well.”

Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers prediction: 2-2