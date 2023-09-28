‘Another impressive attacking display’ – Swindon Town vs Grimsby Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Swindon Town vs Grimsby Town prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Swindon Town come into this tie as one of just two unbeaten teams left in League Two. They’ve won four and drawn four in their first eight games and that run leaves them sat in 5th place in the table.

Michael Flynn’s men have been the division’s free-scoring side, netting 24 goals in eight matches. Jake Young has been in fantastic form, netting nine goals and providing four assists thus far.

As for Grimsby Town, they find themselves in 17th place after a patchy start to the season. They’ve lost two in a row to Wrexham and Crawley Town and have won just one League Two game since August 15th.

The Mariners are without an away win while Swindon have won each of their last three at home.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Swindon should be looking to make it nine without defeat and four consecutive home wins here. They’ve got some serious potency going forward and with Grimsby struggling for form, three points will be the aim.

“The Mariners showed what they’re capable of with that home win against Gillingham at the start of the month but performances like that have proven a bit too few and far between.

“I can see the hosts claiming another good win here, potentially pushing them into the automatic promotion places at this early stage of the season. I’ll go for a 3-1 home victory and another impressive attacking display from Swindon.”

Swindon Town vs Grimsby Town prediction: 3-1

Harry Mail

“Swindon have been scoring goals for fun in League Two so far this season. They are the top scorers in the division and have attacking players Jake Young, Charlie Austin and Dan Kemp who are proving to be a real handful.

“Michael Flynn will be confident that he can guide the Robins to the play-offs this term and he has a nice blend of youth and experience in his side.

“Grimsby have been on the receiving end of a couple of poor losses recently and will be in for a tough test at the County Ground. Most signs point towards a home win here.”

Swindon Town vs Grimsby Town prediction: 2-0