Brighton loan man Andrew Moran reacts after scoring first goals for Blackburn Rovers in standout performance

Blackburn Rovers thumped Cardiff City 5-2 in the third round of the Carabao Cup last night.

Blackburn Rovers are into the next round of the Carabao Cup after overcoming Championship rivals Cardiff City at Ewood Park last night.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side went into half-time at 2-2 but scored three goals in the second half; two of them coming from Brighton loan man Andrew Moran and one from Dilan Markanday late on.

Moran, 19, had a number of suitors in the summer after making his Premier League debut with Brighton last time round, but it was Blackburn who eventually snapped him up on loan.

He’s now featured five times in the Championship and twice in the Carabao Cup, with last night’s goals being his first for the club; Moran also grabbed two assists last night.

Taking to Twitter after the game, the Irishman posted the following message:

“Class feeling to get my first goals at Ewood, Next round let’s go 😁🌹”

Tomasson’s side now travel to Stamford Bridge to face a struggling Chelsea side in the next round of the Carabao Cup, which is currently scheduled for the end of next month.

In the Championship, Blackburn are next in action against table-toppers Leicester City this weekend, following the Foxes’ midweek defeat vs Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Blackburn and Moran

Blackburn has proved to be a very good place for Premier League teams to send their youngsters over the past few years.

Names like Harvey Elliott have shone at Ewood Park, and more recently Tyler Morton from Liverpool too. Moran looks like the next midfield maestro who could really push on with Rovers, and getting off the mark last night will only do his confidence good.

It’s been a tough start to the league season for Blackburn who are down in 14th and have a very tough game coming up against Leicester this weekend.

With Moran off the mark though, Blackburn could soon start pushing up the Championship table.