3 Ro-Shaun Williams alternatives Stockport County should consider amid free agent links

Stockport County have been linked with a swoop for free agent defender Ro-Shaun Williams.

Stockport County are believed to be keen on the former Manchester United man according to the Daily Mail. League Two rivals Salford City have also been credited with an interest.

Williams, 25, cut ties with Doncaster Rovers at the end of last season. He is still weighing up his next move in the game.

Here is a look at three alternatives who the Hatters should consider…

Jack Simpson

The left-sided centre-back left Cardiff City at the end of August and is currently available. Luring him to Edgeley Park would be a statement of intent by Stockport if they were able to persuade him to drop down to the fourth tier.

Simpson, 26, played 20 times for the Bluebirds in the Championship in the last campaign. He has also been on the books at AFC Bournemouth and Rangers in the past.

Kean Bryan

He rose up through the academy ranks at Manchester City and was a regular at various youth levels during him time at the Etihad Stadium. The defender then crossed the Pennines to join Sheffield United in 2019 and spent two years with the Blades.

West Brom decided against extending his contract at the Hawthorns at the end of June after his two seasons in the Midlands. Bryan is now unattached and is an option to Football League sides needing defensive reinforcements.

Richard Nartey

He played with Stockport pair Louie Barry and Ibou Touray at Salford last term. The versatile defender spent the last 12 months with the Ammies and was part of their side who reached the play-offs under Neil Wood.

Nartey has been on the books at Chelsea and Burnley in the past and is in need of a new home. He had a loan stint at Mansfield Town a couple of years ago as well to boost his experience.