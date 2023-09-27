Wrexham boss provides Rob Lainton injury update

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has said Rob Lainton is facing longer on the sidelines.

Wrexham have been without the goalkeeper so far this season. He is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Lainton, 33, has been on the books at the Racecourse Ground since 2018. The stopper has made 145 appearances for the Welsh outfit to date.

Parkinson has provided this update on his situation, as per the Evening Leader: “Rob’s still not making the progress we would have liked with his knee. He is not where he needs to be at the moment. It is difficult for Rob but hopefully we will see him back out on the training ground in the coming weeks.”

Blow for Wrexham

Lainton has had rotten luck on the injury front over recent times but Wrexham have stuck by him. The ‘keeper will be eager to get back to full fitness as soon as he can to try and get the number one spot back.

The Red Dragons currently have Mark Howard, Arthur Okonkwo and Luke McNicholas as their options between the sticks. Both Ben Foster and Rory Watson have left the club since the end of last term.

Lainton signed for Wrexham from Port Vale on an initial loan deal before his move was made permanent shortly after. He played nine games in the last campaign, six of which came in the National League, as Parkinson’s men were promoted back to the Football League.

The Mancunian started his career at Bolton Wanderers but never made a senior appearance for the Trotters. He then went on to have spells at Bury, Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town.

Wrexham were battered 5-0 away at Stockport County last time out and will be eager to bounce back from that heavy loss. Next up is a home clash against Crewe Alexandra.