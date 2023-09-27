Walsall hoping for attacker injury boost ahead of Bradford City trip

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has said Tom Knowles will ‘hopefully’ return this weekend.

Walsall are back in action this Saturday with an away trip to Bradford City in League Two. They lost 3-1 at home to AFC Wimbledon last time out.

Knowles, 24, was suspended for the game against the Dons. He has struggled with both injury and illness so far this season and will be itching to return.

Sadler has provided this update regarding his situation, as per the Express & Star: “I think he is craving and chomping at the bit to have a consistent spell in the team, which hopefully now we can get him that consistent run of games, which he is desperate for. It will be a big boost to have him back in the team and I am looking forward to it.”

Walsall hoping for boost

Getting Knowles back will be a big boost for Walsall. He provides more competition and depth to their squad and will offer something different.

He joined the Midlands outfit last year and was a regular in the last campaign. The Cambridge-born man made 52 appearances in all competitions, 44 of which came in the league, and chipped in with five goals.

Knowles has played four times so far this term and will be eager to string a set of games together now. He started his career at local side Cambridge United after joining them as a youngster from Newmarket Town.

He then went on to play 12 times for the U’s first-team and was also loaned out to the likes of St Neots Town, Cambridge City, St Ives Town, Dartford and Hemel Hempstead to get some experience under his belt.

Knowles then moved to Yeovil Town on a permanent basis and spent two years with the Glovers before Walsall came calling. The Saddlers are 16th in the table and will be aiming for a positive result against Bradford.