Stockport County take look at striker after Cheltenham Town departure

Stockport County are taking a look at Christian Norton after his exit from Cheltenham Town, as per their official X account.

Stockport County are casting their eyes over the free agent attacker. He has been available since the end of last season.

Norton, 22, saw his contract at Cheltenham expire at the end of June. The League One side decided against extending his stay.

The Hatters have now taken him on trial ahead of a potential swoop. They played him in their 2-0 Cheshire Senior Cup loss to Tranmere Rovers last night (see below).

📋 Tonight's County line-up… Matt Lowton and Christian Norton, both currently on trial with the club, start the game, alongside a number of first-team players. Cody Johnson is given the opportunity to captain the side tonight.#StockportCounty | @PioneerGroup_AV pic.twitter.com/k3NUShzsdZ — Stockport County (@StockportCounty) September 26, 2023

Option for Stockport

Stockport have a couple of injuries at the top end of the pitch with players like Kyle Wootton and Jack Stretton out of action still. Therefore, they could do with some more cover in attacking areas, especially when the fixtures start coming fast this autumn.

Norton is someone who they could see as a player with potential and a point to prove after his summer release. He is also a former Wales youth international.

He started his career at Southampton before moving up north to link up with Stoke City in 2020. The Londoner went on to make eight first-team appearances for the Potters before they shipped him out to Cheltenham to get some experience under his belt.

Norton was released in 2021 and was subsequently snapped up by the Robins on a free transfer after his temporary stint in Gloucestershire. However, he struggled for goals during his time there and didn’t find the net in 30 outings last term.

Stockport will have a decision to make as to whether to land him. Dave Challinor’s side are in good form in the league at the moment and beat Wrexham 5-0 at Edgeley Park last time out.