Stockport County cast eyes over departed Burnley man after Birmingham City trial

Stockport County have taken Matt Lowton on trial following his exit from Burnley, as per their official X account.

Stockport County are casting their eyes over the free agent. The full-back spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at Huddersfield Town.

Lowton, 34, was released by Burnley following their promotion to the Premier League last term. He spent time training with Birmingham City in the summer, as per BirminghamLive.

The Blues didn’t hand him a deal in the end. Stockport are now taking a look and played him in their 2-0 Cheshire Senior Cup loss to Tranmere Rovers last night (see below).

📋 Tonight's County line-up… Matt Lowton and Christian Norton, both currently on trial with the club, start the game, alongside a number of first-team players. Cody Johnson is given the opportunity to captain the side tonight.#StockportCounty | @PioneerGroup_AV pic.twitter.com/k3NUShzsdZ — Stockport County (@StockportCounty) September 26, 2023

Stockport option emerges

Stockport could see Lowton as someone to bolster their options at the back. They signed his former Burnley teammate Phil Barnsley in the last campaign.

The Hatters are going well in League Two at the moment under Dave Challinor and have won their last three games on the spin. They are aiming for promotion to League One after losing in the play-off final to Carlisle United on penalties at Wembley last term.

Lowton would inject more experience into Stockport’s squad. He has played 429 games in his career so far and has scored 18 goals.

He had a spell on the books at Leeds United as a youngster before switching to Sheffield United. The Chesterfield-born man went on to play 89 matches for the Blades before he spent three years at Aston Villa.

The defender was thens snapped up by Burnley in 2015 and went on to become a key player at Turf Moor. He made 203 appearances for the Lancashire outfit, many of which came in the top flight, but they opted against extending his contract following his loan stint at Huddersfield.