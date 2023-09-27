Stockport County bolster backroom staff with arrival of Tottenham Hotspur man

Stockport County have appointed Sam Holt as their new Head of Conditioning, as announced by their official club website.

Stockport County have bolstered their backroom staff with the arrival of the Tottenham Hotspur man. He has replaced Jake Simpson at Edgeley Park following his recent exit to Carlisle United in League One.

Holt will officially start his new role with the Hatters this week. Dave Challinor’s side were in Cheshire Senior Cup action last night at home but lost 2-0 to Tranmere Rovers.

They face an away trip to Accrington Stanley this weekend. The North West outfit thrashed Wrexham 5-0 in their last league fixture.

New face at Stockport

Losing Simpson earlier this month was a blow for Stockport and they have been carefully been weighing up who to bring in since then. Holt arrives with some decent pedigree having spent the last 12 months at Spurs in the Premier League.

He was First Team Assistant Physical Performance Coach during his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They finished 8th in the top flight last.

Holt, who graduated from the University of Central Lancashire, has also had spells in the past at Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City and Wigan Athletic and is now back in the north after his year in North London.

Stockport have managed to hit some form in the league recently and have won their last three games on the spin as they look to keep their momentum going. Challinor’s men have risen up to 9th in the division and are only a point outside the play-offs heading into this weekend.

They delved into the market over the summer to land attacker Louie Barry on loan from Aston Villa and he has impressed so far since his switch.