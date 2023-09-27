Salford City and Stockport County eye free agent after Doncaster Rovers exit

Salford City and Stockport County are interested in Ro-Shaun Williams following his exit from Doncaster Rovers, according to the Daily Mail.

Salford City and Stockport County are both keeping tabs on the free agent. The North West pair could see him as someone to bolster their respective defensive departments.

Williams, 25, cut ties with Doncaster at the end of last season. His contract expired in late June and he has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

As detailed in a report by the Daily Mail, Salford and Stockport are both keeping an ‘eye’ on his situation. He has a big decision to make on where to go next.

Option for Salford and Stockport

Williams is an experienced player in the Football League and would be a useful option for a team in League Two. Salford have made a slow start to the new campaign and find themselves down in 21st place, just a point above the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Stockport have turned a corner under Dave Challinor after a tricky start and are starting to rise up the table. They have won their last three games in a row and thrashed Wrexham 5-0 at home last time out.

Williams rose up through the ranks at Manchester United and was a regular at various youth levels for the Premier League giants. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils and left in 2019.

The centre-back, who is a former England youth international, was snapped up by Shrewsbury Town after leaving Old Trafford. He went on to make 97 appearances for the Shrews in all competitions.

Doncaster then came calling and he played 70 times for the Yorkshire outfit. However, he was let go in the summer and remains available.