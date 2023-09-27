Ruthless Ipswich Town caused this Wolves man ‘problems’, says Gary O’Neil

Ipswich Town came from two goals behind to beat Wolves in the third round of the Carabao Cup last night.

Ipswich Town found themselves two goals behind at Portman Road last night, after just 15 minutes of their Carabao Cup clash vs Gary O’Neil’s Wolves.

But the Tractor Boys were level at half-time thanks to goals from Omari Hutchinson and Freddie Ladapo, with summer signing Jack Taylor scoring the winning goal midway through the second half.

It was another combative performance from Ipswich Town who’ve won their last six in all competitions now, winning all but one of their 11 total games so far in this 2023/24 season.

And Wolves boss O’Neil was full of praise for Kieran McKenna’s side after last night’s game. He said that Ipswich looked like a team who’d been together a long time compared to his side, also noting Ipswich’s strong recent run of form.

And O’Neil also said that debutant Santi Bueno struggled in last night’s game. He told the club:

“I thought he did OK. There were points were Ipswich caused him some problems, first game, new team, new partnership, so not an easy one to come into, but one he needs. I need to see him, and he needs to play with his team mates.”

Ruthless Ipswich Town…

Ipswich Town have been brilliant this season. They’re earning praise from the footballing community and rightly so; McKenna and co have put together a very well-drilled and competitive side.

And they showed their class and grit last night. Despite going two behind, they managed to come back against a decent Wolves side, extending their winning run.

Confidence is sky high at Ipswich right now and they return to action against strugglers Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.

A win could yet take Ipswich top of the table, with Leicester City in action against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend,