Portsmouth looking to loan out 2021 signing, out of contract next summer

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has confirmed the club are looking to find Liam Vincent a new club after his return from Worthing.

Portsmouth recruited youngster Vincent back in 2021, bringing him in from Bromley. He had made seven appearances for the club after coming through their academy and arrived as a promising player for the future.

However, since his move to Fratton Park, chances have eluded the left-sided talent. He’s yet to make a senior appearance for the club and has only found first-team game time out on loan. Vincent has spent time with Maidstone United, Hampton & Richmond Borough, and Worthing, where he returned in August after a strong spell over the second half of last season.

Now though, Vincent is back from Worthing, but it might not be long before he heads out again.

Speaking to The News, Portsmouth boss Mousinho has said they’re keen to find somewhere for the 20-year-old to play regular football. At the moment, he’s training with the first-team because of injuries, but the aim seems to be to find him a new loan.

“We will monitor it and see if there are any other loan options for Liam in the short-term,” Mousinho said.

“But, at the moment, he is back training with us and competing in the squad. With some of the injuries we pick up, it’s always useful to have those bodies around. We would love for Liam to have games somewhere if he’s not getting them here, so we’ll just see how that situation unfolds over the next few weeks.”

Another spell away?

Vincent signed as a prospect for the future, offering a promising option on the left as a wing-back or full-back as well as in midfield. Despite his potential, the door just hasn’t opened for him to make a breakthrough into the first-team picture at Fratton Park though.

Another loan provides another chance to him to catch the eye away from Portsmouth but given the limited opportunities with the League One club and the fact that his deal is up next summer, this latest spell away should also be viewed as a chance to show potential suitors what he can do.

It doesn’t seem out of the question that Vincent moves on when is deal expires, be that a decision he makes or one the club makes. He’s shown he’s a promising player but in the search for game time, his future could lie away from Portsmouth.