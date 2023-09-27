Player who left QPR last season now exiled at current club, R’s almost re-signed him

QPR released a number of players at the end of last season, and many of them are still without a club.

QPR let a number of players leave at the end of their contracts this year, with the likes of Stefan Johansen, Chris Martin, Mide Shodipo, and Luke Amos still without clubs.

Another who left was centre-back Leon Balogun. The 35-year-old joined under Michael Beale and went on to make 16 Championship appearances for the R’s, showing glimpses of a quality player along the way.

Injury hampered his time in West London though. He was training with the R’s following his release and there were some murmurings that he would re-sign for the club under Gareth Ainsworth.

But the Nigerian returned to Rangers where Beale remains in charge. Balogun though has played just once in the Scottish top flight this season, and he’s not been in any of the last four match day squads either.

Balogun has also been left out of Rangers’ European squad.

What’s gone for ex-QPR man Balogun?

Balogun looked like a favourite of Beale’s, who signed him for both QPR and then for Rangers.

The ex-QPR boss is coming under pressure at Ibrox though with fans questioning a lot of his decision-making online, incuding his decision to exile Balogun from the first-team.

Balogun remains a player in the latter years of his career and injury certainly hasn’t helped him over the past year or so, but QPR fans defnitely saw glimpses of a very good player last time round.

His injury earlier in the last campaign arguably helped to derail the R’s form that season. And going into this campaign; given the centre-back crisis Ainsworth had to deal with, some may well have liked to see Balogun re-sign.

QPR are back in action against Coventry City this weekend.