Player Birmingham City wanted to re-sign on deadline day now playing key role for top PL club

Birmingham City tried to re-sign Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United on deadline day, having had the Tunisian on loan last time round.

Birmingham City made a number of signings in the summer. But Mejbri wasn’t one of them with the midfielder instead staying at Manchester United, despite a reported effort from Blues to sign him on deadline day.

And since, Mejbri has gone on to earn high praise from United boss Erik ten Hag who’s given Mejbri two outings in the Premier League this season, and one in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace last night.

Mejbri has one goal to his name too, coming in the 3-1 loss at Brighton earlier in the month, with his performance in the 1-0 win at Burnley last week being labelled as a ‘perfect’ one by ten Hag.

Last season with Birmingham City, Mejbri made 38 appearances in the Championship, scoring once and claiming five assists.

Missed opportunity for Birmingham City…

It seems like United weren’t sure what they wanted to do with Mejbri this season.

Ten Hag will no doubt have wanted to see the player in action in pre-season and he clearly did enough to warrant a place in the first-team, and his recent performances have given ten Hag a lot to think about.

For Birmingham City then, Hannibal certainly seems like a missed opportunity. And Blues have since hit a sticky patch of form as well after their positive start to the 2023/24 season under John Eustace.

The club did manage to re-sign names like Dion Sanderson and Krystian Bielik who also spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, who’ve dropped down into 10th place of the Championship table after four league games without a win.

Up next for Blues is a trip to Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday, with kick off at 3pm.