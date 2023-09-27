‘Out of my hands’ – Charlton Athletic man has say on Derby County’s summer interest

Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor has said he wasn’t distracted by Derby County’s summer interest.

Charlton Athletic managed to keep hold of him beyond the transfer deadline earlier this month. The Birmingham-born man has been a key player for the Addicks over recent times.

Blackett-Taylor, 26, is out of contract at the end of this season though. Derby County were interested in a swoop to sign him but his current club didn’t budge.

The player has now opened up about the interest, as per London News Online: “I’ve been involved in things like this before on deadline day, so I knew how to deal with it. We had a game the next day against Fleetwood that we had to prepare for, and matters were out of my hands.

“My biggest concern was the match the following afternoon. I’ve enjoyed it here so far. I feel I’ve improved in every season. I feel I can give this team an outlet. I can provide goals and assists. My pace and ability with the ball helps the team get forward and I’m a threat to the opposition.”

Happy at Charlton

Blackett-Taylor appears to be happy at Charlton for the time being and has insisted his focus was always on the London outfit amid links to Derby. He has been playing his football at The Valley since 2021.

However, his long-term future is up in the air at the moment. They risk losing him for free next June if they don’t cash in on him in January or can agree terms over an extension in the meantime.

Blackett-Taylor played 76 games for Charlton in all competitions to date, chipping in with 12 goals and 10 assists. He started his career at Aston Villa before going on to play twice for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away at Walsall to gain some experience.

The former England youth international left Villa Park in 2019 and subsequently had two years at Tranmere Rovers before Charlton landed him. He hasn’t looked back since and they will face a battle to keep him down the line.

Michael Appleton’s side won 3-1 at home to Wycombe Wanderers last time out. They are back in action on Saturday with an away trip to Shrewsbury Town.