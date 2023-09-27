Opinion: West Brom should consider extending 28-year-old’s contract, if he can stay in Corberan’s XI

West Brom signed midfielder Alex Mowatt in the summer of 2021, bringing him in from Barnsley after a starring stint at Oakwell.

Mowatt first emerged from Leeds United’s academy but it was with Barnsley where he really cemented his place as one of the division’s best midfielders. He helped the Tykes earn a finish in the Championship play-off spots before heading for West Brom, where it was hoped he could only kick on.

The 28-year-old’s first campaign with the Baggies saw him start regularly when fit but ultimately, the club and the player’s campaigns petered out. Mowatt was then loaned to Middlesbrough by Steve Bruce for last season and upon his return this summer, he entered the last 12 months of his contract with West Brom.

However, it feels like the Doncaster-born midfielder might have just found a turning point. After brief outings off the bench in his first five league appearances, Mowatt played the full 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Millwall last weekend and put in a strong performance in the middle of the park.

His situation has become a talking point among supporters and after the strong performance, the club must start to weigh up their options regarding his contract.

Early days yet

Of course, this was just Mowatt’s first start of the season. Turning attentions to securing his future right away might prove a bit hasty. But with that said, if he can build a good run of form and maintain a place in Carlos Corberan’s starting XI, a new deal should be in West Brom’s thinking.

Mowatt has shown just what he’s capable of at Championship level before. He was a leader and a real talisman for Barnsley. His level of experience combined with his work ethic and composure on the ball could make him a valuable figure again and at the weekend, he looked to provide what the Baggies have been missing in midfield.

Time will tell if the Millwall outing was merely a flash in the pan as in Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu, there is strong competition for a starting spot. However, Mowatt has the attributes to be an influential figure for Corberan and if he can prove his value on a regular basis, extending his contract must come to the fore of West Brom’s planning for the future.