‘Only one winner here’ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Sunderland as the Sky Sports cameras dawn on Hillsborough on Friday night.

The Owls are once again going in search of their first league win of the season. Xisco Muniz’s side currently sit in last place of the Championship table with just two points to their name after the opening eight games.

Sunderland meanwhile are up in 5th. Tony Mowbray’s Black Cats saw a three-game winning streak come to an end vs Cardiff City last time out; their third league defeat of the season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“There’s surely only one winner here; Sunderland. Sheffield Wednesday are terrible. There’s no two ways about it, and the Black Cats will expect nothing less than a win here.

“Munoz is a man under pressure and whilst his side have claimed points against Leeds United and Middlesbrough this season, hosting a rampant Sunderland side looking to avenge defeat last time out, surely spells trouble for the Owls.

“Wednesday will make it as difficult as possible, but I think Sunderland come through this one.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction: 0-2

James Ray

“Things aren’t getting any easier for Sheffield Wednesday and with Sunderland coming to town, I fear they’ll be on the receiving end of yet another defeat here. Yes, the Black Cats saw their winning run halted last time out, but they should get back on track here.

“It’s really not looking good for Wednesday and Munoz. A defeat here will only put more pressure on the boss, but the Owls will be hoping he and his find can find some serious motivation in that amid the struggles.

“There’s still hope for Wednesday to turn their fortunes around but the mood around the club is getting worse and worse with every passing game. Another defeat here will only see it sour further. I’m going for a comfortable away win.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction: 0-3