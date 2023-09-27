Joey Barton issues update on ex-QPR man’s Bristol Rovers trial and when a decision could be made

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has said ‘we’ll see what happens next week’ with regards to Chris Martin’s trial at the club.

Bristol Rovers are short on a striker after letting Ryan Loft go late in the summer transfer window and failing to sign a replacement. Jonson Clarke-Harris had been lined up for an eye-catching return, but a deal was not completed in time.

It means the Gas have been weighing up a possible dip into the free agents market and recently, they’ve had former Scotland international Martin in on trial. The 34-year-old is still without a club after leaving QPR in the summer but could make a return to the game with Rovers.

Now, Bristol Rovers boss Barton has issued an update on the situation.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol (quotes via Bristol World), Barton said that they will ‘see what happens next week’, suggesting a decision will be made sooner rather than later. He said:

“He’s been training with us.

“Training with you and getting a deal done there is a little bit of distance between that.

“He’s been good, joined in and done well with us, we’re trying to sort that out and we’ll see what happens next week.”

A deal on the cards?

Time will tell whether or not Martin is offered a deal by Bristol Rovers. But, with Barton saying that they’re ‘trying to sort’ it out, it suggests something could be in the offing for the experienced striker. Once a final decision is made though, it will be down to the relevant parties to thrash out a deal.

Martin’s vast amount of EFL experience could make him a valuable asset for the Gas amid their shortage of options up top. He’s spent the vast majority of his career in the Championship and showed as recently as last season that he still has goals in him at that level.

The striker notched four goals in 14 games for QPR after joining them in January, including one against Burnley that proved pivotal in their survival bid.