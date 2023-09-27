‘Excellent’ – McKenna singles out two Ipswich Town players for praise after Wolves win

Ipswich Town beat Wolves 3-2 in the third round of the Carabao Cup last night, with summer signing Jack Taylor scoring the winning goal.

Ipswich Town tested themselves against Premier League opposition last night. And they came out on top after coming from two goals behind, with Omari Hutchinson and Freddie Ladapo scoring in the first half to make the score 2-2 at the break.

Taylor scored shortly before the hour mark to make it 3-2 to the Tractor Boys, who held on to progress into the next round of this season’s Carabao Cup.

And Taylor was one of those singled out for praise by boss Kieran McKenna, along with midfield partner Lee Evans.

Speaking to the club, McKenna said of the pair:

“I thought Jack’s performance, as well as Lee’s (Evans), in the middle of the pitch was excellent. You could probably go through every player and say the same to be honest.”

Taylor has now scored twice in the cup this season, featuring five times in the Championship. Evans meanwhile has featured just once in the league but played the full 90 last night, after sitting the last three games on the bench.

Squad depth for Ipswich Town

Both Taylor and Evans – Evans especially – have played rotational roles in the Championship this season. But both came in against a Premier League side last night and ran the game.

It shows the levels of quality that Ipswich have running through their ranks this season and there is of course a lot of praise due for McKenna, who’s put together a very strong side.

The Tractor Boys currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table having won seven of their opening eight games, and are next in action away at Huddersfield Town this weekend.

That game gets underway at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.