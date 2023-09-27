‘Influential’ – Local media hails makeshift Middlesbrough man as Carrick looks to fill problem position

Middlesbrough overcame Bradford City in the third round of the Carabao Cup last night, beating the Bantams 2-0.

Middlesbrough scored either side of half-time through Emmanuel Latte Lath and Morgan Rogers, with the two summer signings helping Boro progress into the next round of the Carabao Cup.

It was a good performance, albeit against a League Two outfit. Michael Carrick’s side have now won their last two after beating Southampton last weekend; earning them their first win of the Championship season.

The first-team is looking vastly different to what it did last time round. It was a busy summer transfer window for Boro and one position that needed filling was the left wing-back position.

Ryan Giles played there last season and prevailed under Carrick. And Boro signed two new left-backs in Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura in the summer, though neither have managed to impress so far.

But another summer signing in midfielder Lewis O’Brien played on the left last night, giving a decent account of himself.

Teesside Live reporter Craig Johns gave O’Brien an 8/10 performance v Bradford City, also writing about the Nottingham Forest loanee:

“Another impressive display from the midfielder filling in at left-back. Much like Giles last season, he spent the majority of the game in Bradford’s half and was influential in many bright Boro attacks.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Alex Neil Neil Warnock Nigel Pearson Russell Martin

Middlesbrough’s left-back void…

Bangura and Engel don’t seem like the answer. O’Brien though looks like he could do a really good job in the left, but O’Brien is also one of Boro’s best midfield players.

It’s now a difficult one for Carrick to weigh up. Forest might not be keen on Carrick playing O’Brien out of position too often, even if he impresses, so where Boro go from here remains to be seen.

Middlesbrough return to action away at Watford in the Championship this weekend, with a point potentially able to lift them out of the bottom three.