‘Impossible’ – Leicester City boss’ damning verdict on ‘intense’ Liverpool ahead of cup clash

Leicester City take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Leicester City under new boss Enzo Maresca have the chance to test themselves against Premier League opposition tonight, when they head to Anfield for a Carabao Cup third round fixture.

The Foxes have a new-look side and a newfound optimism after their positive start to the Championship campaign. They sit in 1st place of the Championship table having won seven of their opening eight league fixtures, whilst Liverpool sit 2nd in the top flight.

Maresca was a coach under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before he left for the King Power in the summer. He was one of his assistants for the 2022/23 campaign in which City won the treble, whilst Liverpool finished in 5th.

And having his say on Liverpool ahead of tonight’s game, Maresca has suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s side could struggle to battle at the top of the Premier League for much longer, having been such an intense-playing side for so long now.

As quoted by Planet Sport, the Leicester boss said:

“For sure, I really enjoy the challenge between them [Manchester City and Liverpool] in the last five or 10 years. I think they also enjoy, as a club, to fight between them.

“Liverpool are very intense, very aggressive, it doesn’t matter what the game is, the opponent or the competition. They are a machine.

“But it’s impossible to maintain the same level for five, six, seven years. Very soon they will be at the same level they have been for the last two or three years.

“They have been unbelievable. With Manchester City they have been the two teams who have been competing and trying to win titles.”

A good test for Leicester City

Maresca and his probable Liverpool rivalry aside; his Leicester City team have a really good chance to see how much progression they’ve made under his watch when they take on Liverpool.

Expect the Reds to name a strong side with Klopp likely to want a cup win this season. And expect Leicester to name a strong side too with the Foxes no doubt wanting a win to maintain their confident start to the season.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm.