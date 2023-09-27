How’s former Portsmouth man Clark Robertson faring at FC Ashdod following his summer exit?

Portsmouth saw defender Clark Robertson leave the club in the summer, ending a two-year stay at Fratton Park.

Robertson started out his career in his native Scotland, coming through Aberdeen’s academy and playing 68 times for the club across all competitions before making a move down south. Blackpool snapped him up on a free transfer in the summer of 2015 and he would remain there for three years.

A three-year stint with Rotherham United followed, playing both Championship and League One football with the Millers.

Once his deal there expired, Robertson moved to Portsmouth in the summer of 2021 and would stay there for two seasons. He played 56 times across all competitions, chipping in with three goals and three assists and captaining the club.

But since leaving Pompey in the summer, just how has Robertson fared?

Life at FC Ashdod

Having spent his entire career playing in the United Kingdom, Robertson made a left-field move to Israel for the latest chapter in his career. The 30-year-old Scot was snapped up on a free transfer by FC Ashdod, who ply their trade in the top-tier of Israeli football.

He was absent from the opening day defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv, who are regulars in European competitions. Since then though, Robertson has started three games in a row.

In his last outing, the former Portsmouth and Rotherham United man scored his first goal for the club as they claimed their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with Maccabi Petah Tikva.

With Ashdod, Robertson mainly plays alongside Israeli players but one teammate some EFL fans might be familiar with is Jordan Botaka. The winger spent two years as a Leeds United player from 2015 to 2017, also spending a season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

Robertson’s move to Israel certainly came as a surprise given that he likely had admirers in this country but after a career in the Scottish Premiership and EFL, he looks to have found regular game time early into this new challenge.