How’s former Peterborough United man Frankie Kent faring at Hearts following his summer sale?

Peterborough United saw centre-back Frankie Kent leave the club in the summer, bringing an end to his four-year stay at London Road.

Peterborough United recruited Kent in the summer of 2019, bringing him in from Colchester United. The defender had come through the U’s academy ranks, playing 141 times for the club’s first-team before making a move to London Road.

The switch to Posh earned Kent a deserved step up and in his second season, he played a regular role in a promotion-winning side. He maintained his place in the side for much of their time in the Championship too and overall, the 27-year-old made 169 appearances for the team over four seasons.

He entered the final 12 months of his contract in the summer though and in line with club policy, he was transfer listed. Kent was linked with the likes of Leyton Orient but ended up heading to Scotland with Premiership side Hearts.

Life at Hearts

It hasn’t been an easy start to the season for Hearts but Kent has quickly become a mainstay at the back for Steven Naismith’s side. Kent has started every game across all competitions, playing 12 times overall. He’s already notched up over 1,000 minutes of football and has played all 90 minutes of all six Scottish Premiership games.

Despite Hearts’ poor form, Kent has made good impression. He’s maintained the aerial presence and physicality that made him a popular figure during his time in the EFL and has gained the admiration of the Hearts faithful early on.

He’s playing alongside some players who Football League fans will be more than familiar with too. Former Peterborough United midfielder Jorge Grant is on the books at Hearts, as are more former EFL players such as Toby Sibbick, Stephen Kingsley, Barrie McKay and more.

Kent will be hoping to maintain his place in the side as Hearts look to find form after a challenging start.