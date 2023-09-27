How’s former Charlton Athletic man Joe Wollacott faring at Hibernian following his summer sale?

Charlton Athletic sold goalkeeper Joe Wollacott in the summer, ending his time at The Valley after just one season.

Wollacott had to take the long route to a regular role in the EFL. After coming through Bristol City’s academy, the ‘keeper spent a whole host of spells out on loan in the lower leagues of English football before getting his first shot in a stint with League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

He managed an impressive nine clean sheets in 15 games there, only conceding nine goals. However, Wollacott struggled to nail down a starting spot at The New Lawn and would return to Ashton Gate in January.

Wollacott would join Swindon Town permanently in 2021, signing in the summer after a brief emerging loan in February earlier that year. A strong season there earned him a move to Charlton Athletic, where he followed Ben Garner after his switch from the County Ground.

The 27-year-old started as Garner’s no.1 but a fractured finger would force him to the sidelines and during his time out, Dean Holden replaced Garner and Ashley Maynard-Brewer became the no.1, resulting in a sale to Hibernian this summer.

Life at Hibernian

11-time Ghana international Wollacott was brought to Easter Road by Lee Johnson but the former Sunderland and Bristol City boss lost his job in August, making for another change in manager shortly after joining a new club for the ‘keeper. Johnson has since become Fleetwood Town boss and Nick Montgomery has been named as his replacement.

Wollacott was handed his debut in a Europa Conference League qualifier against IC d’Escaldes in early August but just 19 minutes in, he was forced to withdraw from the action.

Since then, the former Charlton Athletic man has remained on the sidelines with a thigh injury. It was lsaid at the time that he’d be out until late September, so the hope will be that he can return soon. Whether he can become new boss Montgomery’s no.1, time will tell.