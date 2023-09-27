Grimsby Town striker given green light to head out the exit door

Grimsby Town striker Edwin Essel has joined Grimsby Borough on loan, as announced by the club’s official website.

Grimsby Town have let the youngster head out the exit door again. They will hope he can get some more game time under his belt in non-league.

Essel, 19, has linked up with Grimsby Borough on a deal until January. He spent time with them in the last campaign and has now returned for a second spell as he looks to boost his development further.

His new club are in action this weekend against Ossett United away. Grimsby have wished him luck on their website saying: “Everyone at the Mariners would like to wish Edwin the best of luck during his loan spell.”

New move for Grimsby youngster

This switch to Grimsby Borough is an opportunity for Essel to get some more minutes. He will benefit more from playing senior football as opposed to with Grimsby’s youth team.

He has been on the books at Blundell Park for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the League Two side. The prospect joined his local team at Under-9’s level and has since been a regular for them at different stages over recent years.

Essel was handed his first-team debut by Paul Hurst in September 2021 in a clash against Barnet. He was then handed his first professional deal a year later.

The forward has played three times for the Mariners to date and was shipped out on loan to Grimsby Borough for the first time last year and went on to score four goals in 10 games.

Essel has since had temporary stints at Cleethorpes Town and Guiseley but has now returned to The Bradley Football Development Centre.