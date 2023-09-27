Gillingham receive big injury boost ahead of Mansfield Town clash

Gillingham gave some B team minutes to Dom Jefferies last night, as detailed in a report by KentOnline.

Gillingham beat non-league side Dartford 3-1 and the midfielder played the first-half. He has been out of action over recent with a hamstring injury.

Jefferies, 21, has made five appearances so far this season. Four of his games have come in League Two.

KentOnline report he should ‘hopefully’ be in the ‘frame’ to play this weekend for Neil Harris’ side. They take on Mansfield Town at home on Saturday.

Gillingham boost

Getting Jefferies back will be a big boost for Gillingham. He provides more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park which is useful as the fixtures start to come thick and fast.

It has been a decent start for Harris’ men this term and they find themselves 2nd in the table behind table toppers Notts County. They were beaten 2-1 away at Doncaster Rovers in their last league outing though so will be eager to bounce back with a win against the Stags.

Nigel Clough’s side have been in decent form though and are yet to lose in the league. They are only one point behind the Gills and beat Barrow 1-0 at Field Mill last weekend with midfielder Ollie Clarke on the scoresheet.

Jefferies made the move to Priestfield in June last year and was a regular in the last campaign. He played 44 games in all competitions and chipped in with a single goal.

He started out with spells at Caerleon, Cardiff City, Newport County and Salisbury before Brentford snapped him up in 2021. The Welshman then spent a year with the B team of the Bees before his move to the Gills and hasn’t looked back since.