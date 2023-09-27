‘Did very well’ – Bradford City boss hails Brentford loanee despite Middlesbrough loss

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has heaped praise on Daniel Oyegoke after their Carabao Cup loss to Middlesbrough.

Bradford City were beaten 2-0 at home by Boro last night. Emmanuel Latte Lath and Morgan Rogers were on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Oyegoke, 20, caught the eye in the heart of midfield for the Bantams though. He is on loan with the League Two side from Premier League outfit Brentford.

Hughes has said, as per the official club website: “We kept going though, and there were some good individual performances. Daniel (Oyegoke) did very well and provides an option for us in central midfield. It has been a good week. A very good performance against Newport and the performances tonight have encouraged me.

“We have good options that are beginning to settle very well here, and I am excited to see what they can do. We will focus on the league now. That has always the priority.”

Praise for Bradford loan man

As Hughes alluded, Oyegoke provides another ‘option’ for him in the middle of the park. Bradford swooped to land him on a temporary basis in the last transfer window to bolster their ranks.

The youngster has been on the books of Brentford since they signed him in 2021. Prior to that, he had stints at Barnet and Arsenal.

He has never made a senior appearance for Thomas Frank’s side but has been a regular for their B team. The England youth international was given the green light to leave on loan for the first time when MK Dons came calling last year.

The Londoner made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Dons last term. However, he was recalled by his parent club in January and they kept hold of him until the end of the campaign.

Oyegoke has since played nine times for Bradford and will be eyeing more minutes over the next few months. Next up for the Bantams is a home clash against Walsall this weekend.

Hughes’ side are 11th in the table after their 4-1 win away at Newport County last Saturday. They are only two points off the play-offs.