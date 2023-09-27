Cheltenham Town’s stance on recently departed Fleetwood Town boss outlined by reporter

Cheltenham Town are not pursuing a move for Scott Brown following his sacking by Fleetwood Town, according to reporter Jon Palmer.

Cheltenham Town have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Scotsman over the past 24 hours. The League One side are in the hunt for a new manager.

They parted company with Wade Elliott last week after their slow start to the new season. They currently have Kevin Russell in temporary charge until a permanent successor is found.

According to GloucestershireLive reporter Palmer on X (see below), Brown is ‘not’ in the running. The Robins will be looking elsewhere to fill their vacancy.

I understand Scott Brown is NOT in the running for the Cheltenham Town job, despite emerging as the strong favourite over the last 24 hours #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) September 27, 2023

Cheltenham hunt continues

Cheltenham have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their new boss. They finished 16th in the third tier in the last campaign and comfortably stayed up.

The Gloucestershire outfit look in for a long campaign at the moment though and are bottom of the league. They have picked up just a single point from their first nine outings and haven’t scored yet.

Brown guided Fleetwood to a respectable 13th place finish last term but was sacked earlier this month after their slow start. He is now available and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

He started his playing career at Hibernian and broke into their first-team as a youngster. The former Scotland international made his name at Celtic though and played for the Glasgow giants from 2007 to 2021.

Brown made 619 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions and scored 46 goals, winning the Scottish Premiership on 10 occasions. He then ended his playing days at Aberdeen before delving into the managerial world.

Fleetwood gave him his first chance but he won’t be returning to the dugout with Cheltenham.