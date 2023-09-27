Barnsley dealt injury blow ahead of Blackpool clash with summer signing ruled out

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said Kacper Lopata will be out of action for a ‘short-term basis’.

Barnsley‘s summer signing picked up a shoulder injury last weekend against Northampton Town. He then sat out of the Tykes’ 3-1 win over Manchester City Under-21’s in the Papa John’s Trophy last night.

Lopata, 22, made the switch to Oakwell in June. He penned a four-year deal with the League One side.

Collins has provided this update, as per the Barnsley Chronicle: “We’re still waiting for complete confirmation but it looks like a shoulder dislocation or break. It’s looking like Kacper will be out for the short-term at least and we will see how long it is. He’s a been fantastic, a great signing, and someone with huge potential.”

Blow for Barnsley

Not having Lopata is a blow for Barnsley as they prepare to take on Blackpool this Saturday. He has enjoyed regular game time so far this term and has made 10 appearances in all competitions, nine of which have come in the league.

The former Poland youth international was on the books at Sheffield United from 2020 to 2022 after they snapped him up as a youngster from Brighton and Hove Albion. He went on to play twice for the Blades’ first-team.

Lopata spent time in non-league at Southend United and Woking before Barnsley swooped to land him in the summer. He has since adapted well to life with his new club and they will be hoping he can return to the action as soon as possible.

As Collins alluded to, he is a player with bags of potential and has time on his side. The Tykes have other players in his position to step in against the Seasiders such as Conor McCarthy, Jack Shepherd and Mael de Givegney.