45-year-old who left Leeds United in 2022 lands Australian job after EFL sacking

Former Leeds United coach and MK Dons manager Mark Jackson has been named as Central Coast Mariners’ new boss, it has been confirmed.

Jackson, 45, first landed a job at Leeds United in 2015, coming in as a youth coach after holding similar roles with Farsley AFC and Bradford City. He spent just over seven years with the Whites, working as manager of the U18s and U21s before holding an assistant manager role under Jesse Marsch.

However, in December of last year, Jackson was tempted away from Elland Road by MK Dons, who handed him his first senior management job.

His stint at Stadium MK went far from how both he and the Dons would’ve hoped though. The club were relegated to League Two and upon the climax of the season, MK Dons parted ways with Jackson.

Now though, after a few months out of the game, Jackson is back in the dugout.

A-League side Central Coast Mariners have named the former Leeds United coach as their new boss, it has been confirmed. He makes the move over to Australia to replace Nick Montgomery, who left for Hibernian to replace new Fleetwood Town manager Lee Johnson.

A fresh start

After gaining plenty of coaching experience during his time at Leeds United, there were higher hopes for Jackson’s first foray into senior management. The MK Dons job was a tough one but ultimately, he had a transfer window and half a season to turn around their fortunes and fell short.

It made for a tough first job though and Jackson will be keen to put that tough MK spell behind him in a new role in Australia.

Central Coast Mariners were A-League champions last year, so Jackson will have high expectations to live up to after their success under Montgomery, who played for Sheffield United during his career on the pitch.