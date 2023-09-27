4-2-3-1: Predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Cardiff City, Tomasson set to make change in key position

The72 provides the latest team news and predicted Blackburn Rovers XI as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side gear up for Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup.

Blackburn Rovers host Cardiff City in the third round of the Carabao Cup tonight. The hosts will be hoping to find some momentum ahead of their return to Championship action against Leicester City at the weekend amid a tough run of form.

Rovers are struggling for consistency in the league, losing three of their last four. After eight games, they occupy 14th place.

As for Cardiff City, they’ve found their feet in recent weeks and have risen to 7th in the table. Erol Bulut’s side have won three league games in a row and will be keen to carry that impressive form into the cup.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Tomasson confirmed that winger Ryan Hedges will be sidelined for some time. He’s facing three to four months out through a hamstring injury picked up in the defeat to Ipswich Town last weekend.

There will be a change in goal with Leopold Wahlstedt set to start ahead of Aynsley Pears. Tomasson also suggested that midfielder Sondre Tronstad will have a part to play in the game as he looks to rotate.

The likes of Niall Ennis, Sam Gallagher and Sam Barnes were not involved at the weekend and it seems likely that they will all remain out through their respective problems.

Predicted Blackburn Rovers XI

Wahlstedt (GK)]

Rankin-Costello

Hill

S. Wharton

Pickering

Travis

Tronstad

Markanday

Moran

Dolan

Telalovic

While Blackburn will be keen to progress, they have a good chance to rotate the ranks here. The likes of Dom Hyam, Hayden Carter, Adam Wharton and Sammie Szmodics have been mainstays this season to while they have important roles to play, this could be the right time to give them a break from the starting XI.

There are solid replacements who can come into the team in their place while there could be opportunities for some attackers to stake a claim for a place in the team after Hedges’ injury.

Dilan Markanday could get a start on the wing while Tyrhys Dolan could come back into the starting lineup. Up top, Semir Telalovic could land a first start in Harry Leonard’s place.

The tie kicks off at Ewood Park at 19:45.