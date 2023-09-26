Young Barnsley duo in contention for first-team outing after immediate loan recalls

Barnsley have confirmed the recalls of Josiah Dyer and Jean Claude Makiessi and both players are in contention to face Manchester City’s U21s tonight.

Barnsley are in action tonight when they face Manchester City’s youngsters in the EFL Trophy. The Tykes, like many other clubs in League One and League Two, could use the competition to give some of their academy players some first-team experience.

Now, ahead of the tie, it has been confirmed that the club have recalled two young talents.

Barnsley announced on their official club website that 19-year-old pair Dyer and Makiesse have both returned to the team after short spells on loan in non-league football with Basford United. The spells with the Northern Premier League Premier Division side gave both a taste of the senior game but now, they could be in contention for Barnsley outings.

Dyer has one senior appearance to his name for the third-tier side. He came off the bench to appear against Doncaster Rovers in the same competition last season.

As for midfielder Makiessi, any appearance upon his return to Oakwell would be his maiden outing for the first-team.

Rotation awaits?

The fact it has been publicly said that both Dyer and Makiessi are in contention for tonight’s game after their loan recalls suggests that Neill Collins will be looking to rotate his ranks. Or, at the very least, he’s open to bringing some youngsters into the fold to give them a sample of senior matchday experience.

Both players will be hoping their short spells with Basford United can aid them as they look to transition from academy football to the first-team game. Time will tell if breakthroughs are to come under Collins though.

If senior opportunities are going to be limited, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Dyer and/or Makiessi head out on new loans further down the line.