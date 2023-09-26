Wigan Athletic snap up free agent after Fleetwood Town exit

Wigan Athletic have signed Max McMillan following his exit from Fleetwood Town, as announced by their official club website.

Wigan Athletic have handed a one-year deal to the attacker. He has recently been on trial with the League One side and has done enough to land a contract.

McMillan, 20, cut ties with Fleetwood at the end of last season. The Cod Army decided against offering him an extension at the end of June and he subsequently became a free agent.

The Latics’ Sporting Director Gregor Rioch has said: “Max has impressed us on trial with his work ethic and professionalism and he deserves this contract.

“He is a hard-working striker with a lot of good attacking qualities and he now has an opportunity with us. We are all looking forward to working with him and we wish him the best of luck in this next chapter.”

New face at Wigan

McMillan is a risk-free addition for Wigan on a free transfer and could prove to be a decent signing if he can hit the ground running.

The fact he has been training with the club already means he will already know their players and how the team plays which will help his settling in period.

He has scored twice for the Under-21’s against Colchester United and Birmingham City recently. They are back in competitive action on Wednesday 11th October against Crewe Alexandra.

McMillan rose up through the academy at Leeds United and was a regular for the Whites at various youth levels. However, he left Elland Road in 2019.

He then joined Fleetwood and was handed a professional deal by the Lancashire outfit. The forward went on to make six first-team appearances in all competitions for his previous team and also had a loan spell away in non-league at Radcliffe to get some experience under his belt.

Wigan take on high flying Portsmouth this weekend as they look to return to winning ways. Shaun Maloney’s men were beaten 4-1 away at Bristol Rovers last Saturday.