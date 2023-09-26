Watford summer signing in action for U21s as he regains match fitness

Watford signed six new players during the summer transfer window, with one of them being Rhys Healey.

Watford signed two new strikers in total this summer; Healy and Mileta Rajovic. Healey joined early on but is yet to make his Championship debut for the Hornets, whilst Rajovic has slotted straight in.

Healey, 28, previously played for MK Dons but made his name in France with Toulouse, scoring 39 goals in 77 total appearances for the club.

A serious injury cut short his last season, leading to his eventual release and move to Vicarage Road in the summer where he’s signed on a two-year deal.

The Manchester-born striker made his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup clash v Stevenage earlier in the season and was on the bench for the following Championship games v Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City, but he’s not been in a match day squad since.

But Healey is in action for the U21s this afternoon where they face Colchester United, with Watford boss Valerien Ismael saying that Healey and defender Mattie Pollock will play 45 minutes of the game.

Ismael’s Watford have started the 2023/24 season slowly. The Hornets sit in 16th place of the Championship table having claimed nine points from their opening eight games, losing 3-0 at Leeds United in their last outing.

Watford’s Healey on the mend

Healey showed his class in France with Toulouse, scoring an impressive number of goals and prompting Watford to bring him in on a free transfer.

And it looks like an exciting signign for Ismael who’s slowly trying to get the striker up to match speed, with a run out against the U21s bound to help.

There’s an international break next month and that could be a good time for Healey to really get up to speed.

His eventual inclusion in the side will be a huge boost for a Watford side who’ve had some mixed results so far in this new campaign.