Sunderland star could make return against Sheffield Wednesday after missing consecutive games

Sunderland could welcome midfielder Pierre Ekwah back to the squad against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, as per the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland signed French talent Ekwah from West Ham back in January. His first half-season with the Black Cats had bright moments displaying his high ceiling but in the early stages of this campaign, the 21-year-old has really made an impression.

He had started all six Championship games before being forced to the sidelines with injury. Ekwah’s best outing came in the 5-0 thrashing of Sunderland, scoring two for Tony Mowbray’s side in a statement display.

However, he was withdrawn from the action in the early stages of the win over QPR the following week and hasn’t featured since. Now though, a promising update has emerged on his recovery ahead of the upcoming clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Sunderland Echo states that Ekwah could be ready to return against the Owls later this week. If not, then the midweek game against Watford next week will likely see him come back into the fray.

In his absence

With Ekwah on the sidelines, Alex Pritchard has come into the team while Dan Neil has operated as a deep-lying midfielder by himself, rather than partnering someone like he has with Ekwah prior to the injury.

Having the former Chelsea and West Ham man back could force Pritchard out of the XI, although it may well be between him, Bradley Dack and young star Jobe Bellingham in the fight for a start. The physicality Ekwah offers may well make him the preferred choice though, bringing a bit more balance to the midfield.

Ekwah has made a strong start to the season so it’ll be hoped that this spell out hasn’t stunted his momentum too much. The Frenchman has the potential to become a really key cog in Tony Mowbray’s side so he’ll be aiming to maintain his place in the team.