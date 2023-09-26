Stoke City dealt blow with 23-year-old ace set for spell out through ‘odd’ injury

Stoke City attacker Tyrese Campbell is set for a spell on the sidelines through an ‘odd’ hamstring injury, Alex Neil has confirmed.

Stoke City forward Campbell has had various spells on the sidelines through injury in the early stages of his career. He missed the early stages of this season through hip problems but made an eye-catching return to the starting XI when netting one and providing an assist in the 6-1 win over Rotherham United in the Carabao Cup.

However after starting the fourth Championship game in a row over the weekend, the 23-year-old was forced off just 13 minutes in. His side would go on to lose 3-1 against Hull City, continuing the Potters’ poor form.

Now, while providing Stoke on Trent Live with an injury update ahead of the cup game against Bournemouth, manager Neil has issued an update on Campbell.

He stated that the academy graduate is set for longer out than the club had hoped after an ‘odd injury’ connected to his hamstring. He said:

“Unfortunately Tye Campbell is going to be longer than we had hoped too.

“It’s a bit of an odd injury and connected with his hamstring.”

Campbell could be out until after the next international break, the same as fellow forward Ryan Mmaee.

In his absence

With Mmaee out for a similar spell and youngster Emre Tezgel suffering a setback in his bid to return to full fitness, Stoke City’s injury problems certainly aren’t easing up. It makes it even tougher for Neil to find some form amid this worrying start to the campaign.

Andre Vidigal came on for Campbell at the weekend, but he too is still only working his way back to fitness. Alongside Sead Haksabanovic, neither are out and out strikers either.

That could mean one of Wesley or Dwight Gayle come into the starting XI amid this shortage of options up top.

Campbell has struggled with injuries before to with this ‘odd’ injury coming to light, both the player and the club’s medical team will need to lean of the side of caution and take time in his recovery over the coming weeks.