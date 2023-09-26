Stockport County and Gillingham keen on defender after Brentford trial

Stockport County and Gillingham are both interested in Ramsgate defender Louie Procopi, as per a report by KentOnline.

Stockport County and Gillingham could see the youngster as one for the future. The latter have brought him in on trial as they weigh up a potential swoop.

Procopi, 17, has recently been training with Premier League side Brentford. He is now on the radar of two League Two promotion hopefuls.

Ramsgate boss Ben Smith has said, as per KentOnline: “He’s currently training with Gillingham and he’s had Stockport offering him trials. I expect one of these clubs to take him. He’s versatile, he’s athletic, he’s comfortable on the ball. I’ll be shocked if someone doesn’t take him.”

Stockport and Gillingham eye defender

The fact Gillingham are taking a closer look at him at the moment suggest they are ahead of Stockport in the race for his signature at the moment. The Gills are 2nd in the table and won 1-0 away at Edgeley Park on the opening day of the season after Rob McKenzie’s late winner.

The Hatters took a while to get going earlier in this campaign. However, they have hit form now and have won their last three games on the spin against AFC Wimbledon, MK Dons and Wrexham. They beat the latter 5-0 last time out.

Procopi could have big things ahead of him in the game and has already gained senior experience in non-league over recent times. He was snapped up by Ramsgate from Margate earlier this summer and has already made a positive impression with his new club.

Time will tell whether Gillingham decide to offer him deal, with Stockport potentially waiting in the wings if they don’t. The pair are back in league action this weekend with games against Mansfield Town and Accrington Stanley respectively.